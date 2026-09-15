Ministry of Health and Prevention launches awareness campaign on influenza, seasonal respiratory diseases

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the 2026–2027 Awareness Campaign on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Diseases under the theme “Protect Yourself... Protect Your Community.”

Running until March 2027, the campaign aims to raise public awareness, encourage recommended vaccinations and promote daily preventive practices to reduce the spread of respiratory infections and related complications.

The campaign was launched during a press conference hosted by MoHAP in Dubai, with representatives of health authorities from across the UAE.

Hussein Abdulrahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, said the new season expands the campaign beyond influenza awareness to provide a broader approach to preventing respiratory diseases.

He said the campaign brings together immunisation, healthy behaviours, protection of vulnerable groups and access to reliable health information within a unified framework, helping translate awareness into daily preventive practices.

Abdulaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, said cooperation between health authorities aims to increase awareness of vaccination and healthy practices that reduce the spread of respiratory diseases and protect groups most vulnerable to complications.

Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at MoHAP, stressed the importance of timely immunisation, noting that the body requires around two weeks after receiving the influenza vaccine to develop an adequate immune response.

She said early vaccination ahead of the seasonal peak is therefore important, alongside consistent preventive practices. Influenza vaccination is recommended from six months of age in accordance with approved health guidance.

Priority groups include older adults, children under five, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, immunocompromised individuals and healthcare professionals.

Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of the Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services (EHS), said vaccination remains a key pillar of prevention and helps reduce seasonal influenza complications and risks associated with respiratory diseases.

Aysha AlBasti, Chair of Family Medicine at Dubai Health, said, “Seasonal influenza and respiratory illnesses can affect anyone, but some members of our community are more vulnerable to complications. Vaccination, alongside simple preventive practices, remains one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves and those around us.”

Campaign activities will run throughout the season across media, digital platforms, healthcare facilities, partner networks and community events.

MoHAP will also monitor indicators including public understanding of campaign messages, changes in preventive behaviour and vaccination uptake to assess impact and strengthen future awareness initiatives.