Dubai Holding Real Estate, ADCB sign strategic partnership to offer bespoke off-plan financing solutions to clients

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Real Estate and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce bespoke off-plan financing solutions for clients of Dubai Holding Real Estate (Nakheel/ Meraas/ Dubai Properties), enhancing access to home financing and providing greater certainty throughout the property purchase journey.

As part of the collaboration, eligible buyers at Nakheel's Palm Jebel Ali, Meraas' The Acres, and Nad Al Sheba Gardens can access home financing solutions once they have paid 50 percent of the property's value to the developer, irrespective of construction progress. This unique proposition offers clients greater certainty regarding their future payment obligations while simplifying the transition from purchase through to handover.

The partnership is designed to make homeownership more accessible by providing a seamless financing experience, supported by ADCB's market-leading home finance proposition. Buyers will benefit from financing pre-approvals valid for up to 18 months, competitive pricing from 3.49 percent per annum fixed for three years, waived processing and valuation fees, digital onboarding capabilities, exclusive rewards, and access to ADCB's dedicated Mortgage Centres offering end-to-end support.

In addition to the exclusive offering across Palm Jebel Ali, The Acres, and Nad Al Sheba Gardens, buyers in other residential communities developed by Nakheel, Meraas, and Dubai Properties can access ADCB's off-plan financing solutions upon achievement of prescribed construction milestones, further extending the benefits of the partnership across Dubai Holding Real Estate's portfolio.