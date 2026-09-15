UAE–India Defence Industry Forum begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE–India Defence Industry Forum commenced today in Abu Dhabi, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen defence and industrial cooperation, while exploring opportunities to develop new partnerships between companies in the between the two countries.

The Forum, organised by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India in the UAE and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), aims to provide a platform to advance dialogue and explore areas of mutual interest across the defence and industrial sectors.

The Forum was attended by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE; and AVM Arvind Verma, Vice President (Exports) at Zen Technologies and Leader of the SIDM Delegation, alongside government officials and senior representatives from the UAE Ministry of Defence, the Embassy of India in the UAE, EDGE Group, and leading UAE and Indian defence companies.

The holding of the Forum reflects the depth of strategic relations between the UAE and India, and the shared commitment to expanding defence and industrial cooperation, moving it toward partnerships that support the industrial and technological capabilities of both countries.

It featured a series of sessions and presentations focusing on the capabilities and priorities of the Indian defence industry. Indian companies also introduced their businesses, core and technical capabilities, and areas of interest for cooperation with UAE companies.

Bilateral meetings were also held between company representatives from both sides to discuss cooperation opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, research and development, advanced technologies, and supply chains.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashemi, Director-General of Industry Development at Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, said, "The Forum represents a practical step toward translating the strategic relations between the UAE and India into opportunities for industrial and defence cooperation. Through it, we seek to connect companies and capabilities in both countries, and to identify the areas where partnership can achieve real value, whether in manufacturing, research and development, or technologies and supply chains."

He added, "India possesses an advanced industrial, engineering, and technological base, while the UAE continues to develop a growing defence industrial ecosystem. We see important opportunities to move the relationship beyond the traditional supplier-buyer cooperation toward deeper models that include joint development and production, technical partnerships, and the building of more flexible and sustainable supply chains."

Addressing the Forum, Ambassador of India Dr. Deepak Mittal highlighted the evolving India-UAE defence relationship, emphasizing its transition from traditional defence diplomacy towards deeper industrial collaboration and co-development.

Anchored in the Strategic Defence Partnership Framework established in May 2026, the initiative seeks to align India’s “Make in India” vision with the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” strategy, creating new opportunities for co-development, co-production and greater integration of the two countries’ defence industrial ecosystems.

For his part, AVM Arvind Verma, said, “The UAE–India Defence Industry Forum provides an important platform for Indian companies to showcase their industrial capabilities, technologies and defence solutions to UAE national companies, while gaining a deeper understanding of their needs, priorities and areas where cooperation can create greater alignment between the capabilities of both sides. This strengthens direct connections between companies and creates opportunities to explore new areas of cooperation and build sustainable partnerships between UAE and Indian companies.”