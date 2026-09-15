UAE and Syrian Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the Syrian Arab Republic His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa today discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The meeting took place during His Excellency Al-Sharaa’s working visit to the UAE to participate in the 24th edition of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Syria relations in support of their development priorities and a more prosperous future for their peoples.

They highlighted the importance of the recent visit by a UAE economic delegation to Syria in strengthening cooperation and establishing frameworks to support economic recovery and advance strategic projects through partnerships that serve both countries’ development priorities.

The meeting also addressed the Arab Media Summit and the key topics on its agenda. His Highness thanked His Excellency Al-Sharaa for accepting the invitation to participate in the summit.

Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and their implications for the region’s future, security, and stability. They underscored the importance of strengthening regional and international security and stability in support of the wellbeing and development of peoples around the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers, officials and guests..

His Excellency Al-Sharaa departed the UAE at the conclusion of his visit and was bid farewell at the airport by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a number of officials.