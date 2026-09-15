Azha Properties launches 800-unit residential project in Ajman East

AJMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Azha Properties has launched Azha Park Residences in Ajman East during its participation in the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition.

The integrated residential development comprises 800 units across four contemporary buildings, combining residential apartments, retail outlets, services, recreational facilities and green spaces within one community.

Mohamed Hegazi, Chief Commercial Officer of Azha Properties, said the launch reflects the company’s approach to developing residential projects that go beyond individual housing units to offer integrated services, leisure facilities and convenient access to key destinations.

He added that demand is increasingly shifting towards developments offering integrated value for residents and investors, combining diverse apartment options, amenities, services and open spaces with proximity to major road networks.

Azha Park Residences includes 196 studios, 404 one-bedroom apartments and 200 two-bedroom apartments, alongside 29 retail units. Around 58,552 square feet is allocated to amenities and services, with 852 parking spaces provided.

The development will also feature a retail destination serving the surrounding community, including a hypermarket, medical clinic, cafés, restaurants and other daily-needs services.

It will offer 22 family-oriented recreational amenities, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, a residents’ lounge, community clubhouse, co-working space, multifunctional hall, library and separate prayer rooms for men and women.

The project is the latest addition to Azha Properties’ portfolio in Ajman, supporting its strategy to develop well-connected residential communities offering diverse housing options and integrated amenities that enhance residents’ quality of life.