Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa outlines vision for Syria’s future at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, outlined his vision for Syria’s future and prospects for regional stability and development during the opening session of the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai today.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the opening was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The session was also attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, along with ministers, senior officials, leaders of UAE and international media organisations, and media professionals from the UAE and abroad.

During the session, President Al-Sharaa highlighted the deep fraternal ties between the UAE and Syria. He said Syria is currently going through a transitional phase with its own unique circumstances, as the state works to rebuild trust and restore its institutions and their functions despite significant challenges.

He said Syria, once portrayed by international media and political circles as a major problem, has now become a significant opportunity for all, as it resumes a positive role in supporting regional and international stability and strategic security.

President Al-Sharaa said the stability Syria is currently experiencing has helped attract investment, particularly from the UAE. He highlighted DP World’s investment in the Port of Tartus and its connection with Jebel Ali Port in Dubai as an example of the growing opportunities Syria offers investors, particularly given the country’s strategic location and its importance to regional trade corridors.

He said further discussions are underway on additional UAE investments in Syria, while there is also significant Gulf and European interest in opportunities in the country. Stability today, he stressed, serves not only Syria but the entire region and advances the shared interests of all.

During the conversation, moderated by media personality Ammar Taqi, President Al-Sharaa noted that Syria had been one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries. He described Syria as having been “born again” following US President Donald Trump’s historic decision to lift sanctions, saying the move broke the constraints that had held the country back and opened the way for Syria to begin its journey of development.

He said progress would now depend on choosing the right policies and making the right decisions to steer Syria safely through the transition.

President Al-Sharaa said Syria’s transition towards a free-market economy and greater support for the private sector could involve decisions that require patience. Over time, however, he said the positive effects of change would become increasingly evident.

He noted that Syria’s economy, which had once been valued at around $60 billion, had fallen to approximately $20 billion before the new administration assumed responsibility. It reached $32 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to $50 billion in 2027, potentially returning to levels seen in 2010.

He expressed optimism that the economy could reach $200 billion by the end of the next decade if stability prevails across the region and the world.

President Al-Sharaa also highlighted Syria’s potential as an important source of food for the region and beyond.

He said that even without modern agricultural technologies, the country has the capacity to produce enough food for around 70 million to 75 million people. With modern agricultural capabilities, that capacity could rise to more than 100 million people, making Syria an important contributor to regional food security.

Addressing Syria’s relations with its regional and international partners, President Al-Sharaa said the country remains committed to its international obligations and promises only what it is capable of delivering. He said clarity and transparency in its actions have helped generate greater interest in Syria and strengthen confidence in the country.

He added that Syria does not need to be dependent on any one party. Its civilisational and cultural heritage, expertise and human capital, he said, give it the ability to pursue an independent course, supported by its Arab and Islamic neighbours, while learning from successful experiences across the region rather than starting from scratch.

President Al-Sharaa stressed Syria’s commitment to broader regional stability, saying that keeping the country out of conflict alone is not enough. The objective, he said, must be to ensure lasting security and stability across the region, creating the conditions Syria needs to continue its development journey.

He added that Syria continues to consult with its Arab partners on ways to reduce the impact of conflict and mitigate potential future risks.

Addressing the many challenges facing Syria, President Al-Sharaa said the government’s approach is centred on sustained action to serve the Syrian people. He stressed that the dignity, independence and pride of Syrian citizens are fundamental principles that cannot be compromised, describing Syrian society as the country’s true capital.

Concluding his remarks, President Al-Sharaa emphasised the critical role of the media. He said journalists have a responsibility to uphold credibility, ensure the reliability of information and avoid politicisation, given their significant influence on public opinion, particularly amid the competing forces shaping developments across the region and the world.

He also stressed the importance of media keeping pace with change while remaining focused on its fundamental responsibility of communicating facts and accurate information.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, delivered a welcome address at the official opening of the Summit.

Welcoming participants, she highlighted the significance of the gathering at a time of exceptional geopolitical and technological change with far-reaching implications for the future of the region and the world.

She noted that when the Summit was launched nearly 25 years ago under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the media landscape looked markedly different. There were no digital platforms driving public opinion, no mobile phones carrying newsrooms directly to audiences, and no artificial intelligence capable of writing news, creating images and producing video in seconds.

Yet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision anticipated these transformations, she said. He directed the establishment of a platform for dialogue that would bring together those shaping media across the Arab world to exchange perspectives and ideas and advance a media sector that “understands the future, helps shape it, and has the ability to tell the region’s story to the world.”

She also highlighted a special milestone being celebrated during this year’s Summit: the Silver Jubilee of the Arab Media Award.

She said the Award’s 25-year journey of seeking out and celebrating excellence began when it was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Over that period, newspapers, newsrooms, media tools and even the concept and practice of journalism have undergone profound change.

Concluding her address, she said, “We learned in the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum that the future is not something we wait for, but something we create. This applies to media just as it applies to everything else. Just as we shape our own future, we must tell our own story and not leave our narrative to others.”