Fifth Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award cycle launched

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched the fifth cycle of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award for 2026–2027.

The new cycle offers prizes worth approximately AED10 million across 13 main categories, including two new categories: Best Supporting Marketing Outlet and Agricultural Impact Maker.

It will also feature 97 accompanying competitions, up from 77 in the fourth cycle, an increase of 26 percent, alongside five festivals held as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA and Chairperson of the Award’s Higher Committee, said the award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADAFSA, has become a major national initiative supporting agricultural development.

She said it promotes excellence and innovation in plant and animal production, strengthens the position of local produce and supports the UAE’s food security system.

Al Muhairi noted that the fourth cycle attracted more than 3,395 entries, while over 159,000 visitors attended the award pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

She said the fifth cycle introduces a broader structure covering plant and animal production and expands community participation in line with the “Year of the Family 2026”.

The participation criteria have also been developed to accommodate farmers, livestock breeders, youth projects and women farmers and breeders, with greater emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

Assessment indicators will include natural resource efficiency, water footprint, economic returns, innovation and digital transformation, in line with smart and sustainable agricultural practices.

Ahmed Khaled Othman, Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Committee, said the fifth cycle follows a comprehensive review of the award’s methodology and evaluation criteria.

He added that the updated criteria place greater emphasis on sustainability, production efficiency, agricultural best practices and innovation in modern technologies, while expanding opportunities for young people, small-scale producers and women farmers.

Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chair of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee, said the 97 competitions include 57 livestock competitions, seven plant competitions, 14 food competitions, 10 honey competitions and nine flower competitions.

All competitions and accompanying activities will be held as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

The award pavilion will host five main festivals: Al Wathba Plant Festival, Al Wathba Livestock Festival, Al Wathba Food Festival, Flower Festival and Honey Festival.

The festivals aim to strengthen public engagement with agricultural and food activities, showcase the quality and diversity of local produce and encourage consumers to support national products.

Farmers, livestock breeders and commercial farms across the UAE can register for the award from 15th September to 15th December 2026 through the official award website.

Following the registration period, entries will undergo document assessment and field evaluation by specialised committees. Winners will be honoured at a closing ceremony in April 2027.

Across its previous four cycles, the award recorded 1,603 participants in its main categories and 196 winners, reflecting its growing role in supporting food security, agricultural sustainability and innovation in the UAE.