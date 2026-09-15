Arab Parliament President offers condolences over deaths of two Ministry of Defence personnel

CAIRO, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has expressed his sincere condolences over the deaths of two members of the UAE Ministry of Defence while carrying out a training mission.

Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for the country at this difficult time.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the two deceased, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them His mercy and forgiveness and their families patience and solace.