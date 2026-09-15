Crown Prince recognises entities supporting Emirati suppliers through Dubai SME

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has recognised government, semi-government, and private sector entities that played distinctive roles in creating procurement opportunities and awarding contracts to Emirati suppliers.

Facilitated through the Emirati Supplier Programme, managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the recognised entities were among the highest contributors to procurement opportunities that enabled Emirati suppliers to secure contracts worth more than AED1.78 billion in 2025. This expanded opportunities for Emirati SMEs, strengthened their participation in procurement and supply chains, and supported their growth and contribution to Dubai’s economy.

H.H.Sheikh Hamdan met with representatives of the entities during a visit to the Dubai stand on Day 1 of Arabian Travel Market 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET.

Government entities recognised included Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), while semi-government entities included Dubai Holding, Emirates Flight Catering, Emirates Group, along with private sector entities Union Coop, Majid Al Futtaim (Carrefour), and Emaar Properties.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan additionally recognised the DIEZ as the government entity that achieved the highest increase in the value of support and contracts awarded to Emirati suppliers over the past two years.

Among those in attendance were Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and senior officials from the semi-government and private sectors.

The Emirati Supplier Programme represents a key enabler of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. The value of the contracts it facilitated in 2025, up 38% on the previous year, highlights the Government of Dubai’s commitment to empowering Emirati enterprises and reinforcing their role in driving economic growth. This is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033 and make it the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and entrepreneurs.

The total value of contracts allocated to entrepreneurs through the Emirati Supplier Programme since its establishment in 2002 has exceeded AED14 billion, enabling Emirati-owned businesses to access opportunities across a wide range of sectors. Law 16 for the year 2016 mandates that government departments and other entities in which the government holds 25% or more equity allocate 10% of their procurement to Dubai SME members, ensuring a sustainable and reliable pipeline of opportunities for Emirati-owned businesses.