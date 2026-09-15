Mohammed bin Rashid hails Arab Media Award’s 25-year journey of excellence

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Arab Media Award’s 25-year journey reflects the credibility it has built across the Arab media community and its enduring role in recognising excellence in journalism and the wider media sector.

H.H. made the remarks as the Arab Media Award celebrates its Silver Jubilee. Launched 25 years ago under the vision and guidance of His Highness, the Award has attracted thousands of media professionals seeking recognition on one of the region’s most prominent platforms for media excellence.

H.H. said: “We believe media is a powerful force that can shape society’s awareness and its future. As we celebrate 25 years of Arab journalistic and media excellence, we reaffirm that our commitment in Dubai to professional journalism, creative talent and responsible media has always been, and will remain, an investment in a more informed, progressive and competitive future.”

H.H. said the Award has evolved alongside profound changes in the media industry over the past quarter-century. “Over 25 years, the Award has kept pace with transformations that have reshaped the media profession and transformed how media is produced and consumed. We are confident it will remain a powerful catalyst for greater media excellence over the next 25 years. Dubai will continue to be a place where big ideas originate, talent comes together, and initiatives are built with an impact that extends beyond borders.”

H.H. congratulated the winners of the 25th edition of the Arab Media Award, as well as all those recognised throughout its history, and called on them to continue pursuing excellence and serve as role models for new generations of media professionals in upholding the profession’s core values.

H.H. concluded: “We want the Award to continue driving a more innovative and influential future for Arab media, while strengthening the Arab world’s voice globally. What we started 25 years ago will continue, because advancing Arab media is an investment in a stronger Arab future.”