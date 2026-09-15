Latifa bint Mohammed honours winners of Arab Media Award

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority honoured the winners of the Arab Media Award.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Award’s General Secretariat, the ceremony took place on the opening day of the Arab Media Summit 2026, marking the Award’s Silver Jubilee.

The ceremony was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, along with a number of senior officials.

The ceremony brought together senior dignitaries, ministers and media leaders from the UAE, the Arab world and beyond, as well as prominent figures from across the Arab media landscape, including heads of media organisations, editors-in-chief, writers, thinkers, academics, content creators and influencers.

The Arab Media Summit, the largest event of its kind in the Arab world, also opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing nearly 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders from the UAE and abroad.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed participants to the Arab Media Summit and congratulated the Arab Media Award winners, praising their achievements and commitment to professional and responsible journalism. He said the recognition also brings a greater responsibility to help build an Arab media landscape that reflects the region's aspirations and makes a meaningful impact.

“The Arab Media Award has established its role in advancing professional and creative standards, and has been an integral part of Dubai’s journey as a regional and global media hub. The Award will continue to inspire higher standards of professional competition and contribute to building a more innovative, impactful Arab media sector that is ready for the future,” H.H. said.

On the occasion of the Award’s Silver Jubilee, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflected on its 25-year journey since its launch as the Arab Journalism Award under the vision and guidance of H.H.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He highlighted its evolution into a leading platform for recognising excellence in Arab media and its contribution to Dubai’s growth as a global media hub, bringing together the talent, expertise and ideas shaping the industry’s future.

Sheikh Ahmed also stressed that keeping pace with rapid media changes requires forward thinking, continuous investment in skills and effective use of technologies such as AI, while preserving the profession’s core values and responsibilities. He added that the Arab Media Award will continue to inspire excellence and support a more innovative and future-ready Arab media landscape.

2026 Winners

H.H. Sheikha Latifa, accompanied by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, honoured Walid Abdul Latif Al-Nusif, Editor-in-Chief, Al-Qabas, Kuwait, with the Media Personality of the Year Award for his decades-long contribution to journalism and commitment to professionalism.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by Mona Al Marri, also honoured Iraqi journalist and novelist Inaam Kachachi with the Best Columnist Award, recognising her distinguished career and ability to combine journalistic rigour, human insight and a compelling literary style.

H.H.Sheikha Latifa also honoured the winners of the Visual Media Award. CNBC Arabia’s ‘Taht Al Daw’ (Under the Spotlight) won the Best Economic Programme Award, which was received by presenters Rula Al Tarawneh and Al Tayeb Abdulmajid.

The Best Social Programme Award went to “Al Soura” (The Image) on Egypt’s Al Nahar TV, and was received by the programme’s presenter, Lamis Elhadidy. “Hadith Al Arab” (Arab Conversations), broadcast on Sky News Arabia, won the Best Cultural Programme Award, and was received by its presenter, Dr. Sulaiman Al Hattlan.

The Best Sports Programme Award went to “Mal‘abna” (Our Stadium), broadcast on Al Mashhad, and was received by its presenter, Lotfi Al Zaabi. The Best Documentary Award went to “Maps of Thirst”, a documentary produced by Sky News Arabia, and was received by Fal AlMomen.

Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, and Diaa Rashwan, Minister of State for Information of Egypt, and former Chairman of the Arab Media Award Board, honoured the winners of the Arab Journalism Award categories. They presented the Political Journalism Award to Dr. Ayman Samir of UAE newspaper Al Khaleej for his article, “Could World War III Break Out?”

The Arab Journalism Award for Economic Journalism went to Malek El Kaakour of Asharq Al Awsat for his article, “The AI Tsunami Sweeping Millions into Unemployment”.

The Investigative Reporting Award went to Adnan Al Gharbi of UAE newspaper Al Bayan for his investigation, “Stimulants and Hormones in Sports Supplements: A Silent Threat to Youth”.

The ceremony featured a selection of poems by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, performed by acclaimed artists Ahlam, Lotfi Bouchnak and Latifa.

The ceremony concluded with H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joining the winners and honourees for a commemorative group photo.

Pride in a 25-year legacy

Marking the Award’s Silver Jubilee and 25 years of recognising excellence in Arab journalism and media,Mona Ghanem Al Marri highlighted the Award’s standing and the trust it has earned across the Arab media community. She noted its role in encouraging creativity and strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s position as a leading media hub, alongside initiatives such as the Arab Media Summit, the region’s largest media gathering.

She also thanked the current and former members of the Arab Media Award Board for their contributions to keeping the Award aligned with the evolving media landscape. She also expressed her appreciation to the successive judging panels for upholding the highest standards of integrity, objectivity and impartiality over the past 25 years.

The Arab Media Award Board, chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, includes Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Award, Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi, Ghassan Charbel, Nayla Tueni, Emad El Din Adeeb, Mohammed Al Hammadi, Dr. Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Ahmed Al Moslemani, Ammar Taqi, Sawsan Al Shaer, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Araimi, Raed Barqawi, Faisal Abbas and Hassan El Guennouni.

Previous Award Boards have brought together some of the Arab world’s most prominent writers, thinkers and media figures from the UAE and across the region. Their diverse expertise has reinforced the Award’s Arab identity and, over 25 years, helped position it as a key driver of excellence in journalism and media, keeping pace with the aspirations and expectations of Arab audiences.