Etihad launches Etihad Escapes to extend travel experience beyond flights

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has unveiled Etihad Escapes, a new travel platform designed to extend the Etihad experience beyond the flight and make it easier for guests to plan and book more of their journey in one place.

Announced at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 in Dubai, Etihad Escapes will launch in October, initially allowing guests with an Etihad flight booking to add hotel accommodation directly through etihad.com.

The platform is the first step towards a broader integrated travel offering that Etihad plans to develop through 2027, bringing together flights, hotels and additional travel services within a single digital experience, with further integration into the Etihad app and Etihad Guest.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Our guests already choose Etihad to take them to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. With Etihad Escapes, we want to make the rest of their journey just as easy.”

He added that the platform aims to build a deeper relationship with guests beyond the flight, eventually bringing together flights, hotels, Etihad Guest and other travel experiences in one place to provide a simpler and more personalised journey.

Neves said Etihad Escapes also creates a new growth opportunity for Etihad and Abu Dhabi by connecting the airline’s network with a wider travel offering and some of the emirate’s leading visitor experiences.

He added that the platform can help attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi, encourage them to explore more of the emirate and support its ambition to welcome 39.3 million visitors and raise tourism’s contribution to GDP to AED90 billion by 2030.

At launch, Etihad Escapes will allow guests to add a hotel after booking their flight, giving them access to accommodation through etihad.com without needing to plan different elements of their journey across multiple platforms.

The platform will gradually expand to allow customers to search and book hotels independently and later combine flights and hotel accommodation within an integrated booking experience.

Future phases will extend Etihad Escapes to the Etihad app and introduce greater personalisation, enhanced Etihad Guest integration and a wider range of travel experiences and additional services.

Etihad Escapes targets a significant commercial opportunity in the global holiday market, valued at approximately US$2.7 trillion and forecast to grow by 6.5 percent through 2030, with a substantial share of travel spending taking place beyond the cost of the flight.