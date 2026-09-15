Emirati melodies celebrate Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s 35-year cultural legacy

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi, a capital city that hosts major cultural events year after year, has opened a new chapter in the story of its flagship Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) with the launch of its 35th edition.

This year’s programme began with a distinctive ceremony that brought memory and identity together through a blend of visual arts and patriotic songs. The event took place at the Don Quixote stage of the Fair, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing history to life through the melodies of Emirati music in an artistic tableau that combined the authenticity of the past with aspirations for the future, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for knowledge and creativity.

The ceremony opened by tracing the Fair’s origins back to the UAE’s ambitions following the establishment of the Union, and to its initial launch by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE. It revisited the list of all the countries that have been welcomed as Guests of Honour over the years, and the leading Arab figures who have become part of the event’s history, in a journey through decades of cultural achievement and contributions.

Moreover, the ceremony featured a video presentation where several Emirati poets and artists highlighted the importance of the UAE’s national songs, its evolution, and its role in expressing feelings of love and loyalty to the nation. The guests also discussed the significance and future of national songs, along with their role in preserving Emirati identity.

The ceremony closed with a theatrical production presented for the first time in the history of the Fair, titled ‘Al Khalil’s Metaphor: The Legend of Love and Survival’. The production told the story of the renowned Arab linguist Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi, founder of the science of Arabic prosody and lexicography, who was chosen as the Focus Personality for this edition of the Fair. In a vivid portrayal of his legacy, the production connected today’s generation with the roots of the Arabic language, building on his inspiring achievements and carrying them forward into new creative successes.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) chose Al Farahidi as Focus Personality this year in an effort to highlight his enduring place in Arab culture and his role in protecting and preserving the essence of the Arabic language. The choice reflects the Fair’s connection to the roots and heritage of the language, as well as its commitment to introducing new generations to the influential figures who have shaped its intellectual legacy.

With this ceremony, the Fair writes a new chapter in its inspiring journey, demonstrating that culture is a living philosophy, a melody, and a stage, brought together to celebrate decades of excellence and achievement. Edition after edition, the Fair continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s standing as a capital of culture, advancing its role in nurturing culture and preserving the UAE’s intellectual and creative heritage.

The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues through 18 September 2026, celebrating books, language, art, and culture with an extensive programme that reflects the Fair’s illustrious journey and cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a global platform for cultural and intellectual dialogue.