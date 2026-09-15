Emirates connects 53 aircraft to Starlink, targets 232 across fleet

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates is continuing to equip its fleet with Starlink satellite internet at a rate of 14 aircraft per month, with 53 aircraft now connected as part of a plan to extend the service to 232 aircraft, according to Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Kazim said the rollout was continuing amid strong demand and high passenger uptake, with technical and engineering teams working to make the service available across as many aircraft as possible.

He said Emirates is optimistic about the winter season, supported by Dubai's calendar of events, increased frequencies across the airline's network and the addition of flights to several destinations.

Kazim said there are positive indicators for demand in the coming period, pointing to bookings associated with the mid-term school break alongside outbound travel from the UAE during the holiday period.

He added that Emirates continues to add flights and increase capacity across its network. Its Airbus fleet is expected to grow from around 30 aircraft currently to 36 by the end of the year, while the airline is awaiting the start of Boeing 777-9 deliveries next summer.

Kazim also highlighted the continued progress of Emirates' fleet retrofit programme and the rollout of Premium Economy. The cabin is now available on 137 aircraft, against a target of 155 by the end of the year, while the airline currently offers around 3.5 million Premium Economy seats annually, reflecting strong demand for the product.

On Emirates' participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, Kazim said the exhibition serves as an important global meeting point for the travel and tourism sectors and provides an opportunity to engage with strategic partners from around the world.

He said agreements signed by the airline during the exhibition primarily aim to support tourism flows, noting agreements with local entities in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as international destinations including Malaysia, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Maldives. The agreements seek to strengthen cooperation on tourism promotion and stimulate travel to those destinations and the UAE.

Kazim added that tourism promotion, marketing campaigns and roadshows continue under bilateral agreements between Emirates and tourism authorities across various markets, stressing that destination promotion is a core part of the airline's role when operating services to destinations across its network.