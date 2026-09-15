Khalifa Award for Education showcases 20th Edition at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, emphasised the importance of the role and mission of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, one of the world’s prominent cultural events at the local, regional and international levels.

It noted the UAE leadership’s strong attention to and support for culture, recognising it as a vital bridge between civilisations that fosters communication among peoples of diverse cultures and ethnic backgrounds around the world.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, said the Award views its participation in this prominent international event as an opportunity to engage with a platform and intellectual beacon for creative thought and cultural exchange.

He noted that the Award has been keen to participate in the Fair for many years, seeing it as a valuable opportunity to showcase the fields offered across its various editions.

“In the 20th Edition of the Khalifa Award for Education, we are presenting 10 fields across 18 categories at the UAE, Arab and international levels. The Fair is a key platform for reaching prospective applicants for this edition, with applications remaining open until the end of December,” Al Houti said.

He explained that the Award’s current fields include Educational Authorship for Children, as well as the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, one of its prominent fields offered at the international level.

Other fields and categories highlighted at the Award’s pavilion include Innovation in Arabic Language Teaching and the Distinguished Emirati Family category, which recognises families that have made notable contributions to supporting and empowering their children educationally and developmentally, strengthening their national identity and helping them achieve distinction.

The pavilion also introduces visitors to other Award fields and categories, including the Distinguished University Lecturer category and the Innovative Educational Projects and Programs field, which includes the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education category, introduced for the first time in the current edition.