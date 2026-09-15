RTA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation strengthen innovation, future foresight capabilities

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, organised a specialised workshop to strengthen innovation and future foresight capabilities among RTA teams.

Held within the framework of RTA’s Strategic Plan 2024–2030 and its vision, “The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility,” the workshop focused on enhancing the mobility ecosystem’s readiness for future requirements and developing innovative and sustainable solutions that improve customer experience and quality of life.

Participants were introduced to methodologies and practices for designing and operating innovation labs, alongside tools that support RTA’s strategic priority of Integrated and Innovative Mobility.

Experts from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation presented practices in managing innovation labs, building organisational capabilities and developing proactive solutions to future challenges in transport and mobility.

Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, said government innovation goes beyond generating new ideas and requires sustainable organisational capabilities that enable entities to adapt to change, anticipate challenges and transform them into opportunities.

She said the collaboration with RTA aims to translate future visions into practical solutions supporting the mobility ecosystem and strengthening the UAE’s government innovation model.

“At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, we work to empower government entities to adopt innovation labs as an organisational methodology that supports the development of policies, services and operations,” Tahlak added.

Fatima Al Mandoos, Director of Innovation and Pioneering at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, said the collaboration reflects RTA’s focus on investing in human capital and developing capabilities to support strategic priorities and enhance organisational efficiency.

She added that embedding innovation and future foresight in RTA’s operations will strengthen its ability to develop smart and sustainable mobility solutions and provide a seamless, safe and customer-focused mobility experience.

Participants also completed the Innovation Tools and Innovation Labs course through the Ibtekr platform, helping deepen their practical knowledge and translate workshop outcomes into initiatives that improve services and operations.

The collaboration supports efforts to build capabilities in future foresight and develop innovative solutions that enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s transport sector and reinforce its position in smart and sustainable mobility.