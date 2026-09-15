EAHS names 2026 'Mazyoon Al Awsaf' winners

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has crowned the winners of the 2026 'Mazyoon Al Awsaf' Award for the best name given to a locally bred Arabian horse foal in the UAE, in the colt and filly categories.

The award recognised the top five entries in each category, with total prize money of AED160,000.

The ceremony, held Tuesday as part of the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), also honoured members of the judging panel in recognition of their efforts in evaluating the entries.

Organised by the EAHS in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the award aims to promote the Arabic language and encourage Arabian horse owners and breeders to choose authentic Arabic names for their foals. The initiative also seeks to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language and reinforce its connection with the rich heritage of the Arabian horse.

The award’s name, “Mazyoon Al Awsaf”, was inspired by the poetry and words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflecting his deep interest in heritage and the Arabic language, as well as his commitment to preserving the heritage associated with Arabian horses.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and H.E Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, honoured the top five winners in the colt and filly categories.

In the colt category, Salsal, owned by Jassim Eid Hassan Mohammed, won first place. The name refers to dry, compact clay.

Laj, owned by Saeed Talal Saeed Ali Al Alawi, came second. The name refers to abundant water whose end cannot be reached.

BZ M Atlas, owned by Sultan Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Marzouqi, finished third. The name refers to a greyish wolf with sparse hair.

Maan Al Nahham, owned by Ahmed Mohammed Khalaf Ahmed Al Otaiba, took fourth place. “Al Nahham” refers to the singer aboard ships in Gulf maritime heritage.

RAK Nayed, owned by Ahmed Mohammed Al Zaabi, finished fifth. The name means “the unique” or “the one who stands apart.”

In the filly category, Dhiya, owned by Khawla Abd Rabuh Saleh Al Ghaithimi Al Musabbi, won first place. The name refers to returning at sunset.

BZ M Rayana*, owned by Ahmed Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, came second. The name describes someone full-bodied, radiant and full of vitality.

H Al Jazlah, owned by Saeed Mohammed Saeed Houfan Al Mansouri, finished third. The name denotes abundance and greatness in all things.

A L Awdima, owned by Mohammed Butti Ali Al Abdouli, took fourth place. The name refers to light, gentle rain without thunder or lightning.

Al Yariya, owned by Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri, finished fifth. The name refers to a beautiful wild gazelle