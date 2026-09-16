Syrian, US foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

DAMASCUS, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and reviewed regional developments during a phone call on Tuesday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the two sides discussed developments in the region and Syria's role in supporting regional stability on the political and economic fronts. They also stressed the importance of continued consultation and coordination on issues of mutual interest to serve shared interests and support regional security and stability.

Al-Shaibani expressed Syria's appreciation for US steps to remove sanctions imposed on the country, stressing the importance of continued coordination to complete the necessary technical and implementation measures and ensure their practical impact on the economic and banking sectors.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing to support Syria's stability and economic growth.