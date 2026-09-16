Japan imports surge 28%, exports rise 19.3%

TOKYO, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's imports rose sharply for a third consecutive month in August as higher crude oil prices pushed up energy costs, while exports increased for a 12th straight month on strong demand for semiconductor products.

Data released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday showed that imports by value jumped 28 percent year-on-year in August, compared with a median market forecast for a 26.3 percent increase.

Exports by value rose 19.3 percent year-on-year in August, compared with economists' forecast for an 18.2 percent increase, following a 23.2 percent rise in July, supported by strong shipments of electronic chips and higher prices for non-ferrous metals.

Surging energy import costs kept Japan's trade balance in deficit at ¥1.106 trillion (US$7.12 billion) in August.