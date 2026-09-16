SpaceX targets first Starship orbital test on September 22

WASHINGTON, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX said on Tuesday it was preparing to launch its next Starship flight test as soon as 22nd September, a ‌mission expected to send the vehicle into orbit for the first time and deploy Starlink V3 satellites.

Starship's 14th test flight would mark a major leap in the rocket's ⁠development over its last test in July, which flew a suborbital trajectory that took the spacecraft into space before returning it to Earth without completing an orbit.

The company plans to place Starship into orbit around Earth, a milestone that would allow it to test the vehicle over ‌a ⁠longer-duration flight and deploy the first batch of Starlink V3 satellites.

The mission, pending regulatory approval, is expected to last nearly 10 hours, with Starship ⁠flying about 275 km above Earth and completing about six orbits before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean ⁠west of Chile.

SpaceX plans to test the booster's launch, separation, boostback and splashdown procedures, advancing ⁠the company toward its goal of a fully reusable orbital launch system.