SIH marks strong presence at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage is taking part in the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, providing a cultural and intellectual presence that underscores its extensive experience in the fields of publishing, documentation and heritage preservation. The institute is also showing a number of titles from its increasing collection of publications relating to heritage, the number of which now goes beyond 1,250.

The fact that the Institute is taking part in this major cultural event shows that it sees the book as a means of promoting knowledge and facilitating cross-cultural communication and also as a way of displaying Emirati heritage and emphasising its position in the cultural field. Moreover, it proves its willingness to engage with global cultures by publishing works that look at the heritage of various peoples and cultures—including those translated into Arabic—thus giving Emirati and Arab readers a wide view of the experiences and cultural accomplishments of other people.

The Institute is exhibiting some of its most recent publications in its pavilion. This follows a broad publishing programme that, over several years, has established a specialist heritage library covering various aspects of cultural heritage—both tangible and intangible. The collection includes a wide variety of books, studies, research papers, series, dictionaries, thesauri, journals, and bulletins, and thus serves as an important source of knowledge for researchers, scholars, and heritage enthusiasts.

The Institute's publications cover a wide range of areas, including folktales, oral narratives, customs and traditions, folk arts, dialects, maritime heritage, traditional crafts, and other elements of heritage that form the foundation of Emirati and Arab cultural memory.

The Institute also places great importance on translation and spreading knowledge about global cultures. This is based on the idea that when preserving one's heritage it is not necessary to isolate oneself from it, since one should at the same time present the heritage in an authentic and deep way and remain open to the experiences and cultures of other peoples, thus promoting cultural dialogue and the exchange of knowledge.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, who chairs the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stressed that the Institute's involvement in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair shows its conviction that books are one of the most important means of preserving cultural memory and passing it on to future generations. He pointed out that the Institute's collection of more than 1,250 titles is a clear indication of its ongoing work in the areas of research, documentation and publishing, highlighting its dedication to creating a specialist heritage library which can act as a reference for researchers, scholars and enthusiasts in various fields of heritage.

Dr. Al Musallam stated that the Institute considers publishing to be a cultural activity which goes beyond simply recording the past, since its objective is to create knowledge, encourage creativity, and enhance both Emirati and Arab cultural environments. He pointed out that the variety of publications—covering Emirati, Arab, and global heritage—together with the translation of numerous works into Arabic, provides new opportunities for understanding other cultures and promotes cross-cultural dialogue. Moreover, these works showcase Emirati heritage through genuine perspectives and by using a refined approach that combines knowledge, creativity, and interesting storytelling.

The collection published by the Institute includes a wide variety of periodicals, bulletins, and books which record different aspects of cultural and heritage-related activities in the Emirate of Sharjah and in the UAE. Together, these publications make up a repository of knowledge that documents the Institute's initiatives and projects aimed at serving heritage and culture.

This wide variety of work has likewise served to increase the reputation of Emirati heritage within the Arab literary world, making it available to both researchers and enthusiasts. Moreover, the material is arranged in a way that combines scholarly accuracy with an interesting style, thus allowing books on heritage to make a better connection with current readers and with younger generations.

At the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage allows visitors to look at its most recent publications and to buy books, special studies, and peer-reviewed academic journals that correspond with their interests. This selection of publications shows off the Institute's scholarly work and reflects its continuous cultural and intellectual aim of preserving, spreading, and raising awareness of heritage.