ADJD showcases latest legal, community initiatives at ADIBF

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is offering a range of awareness, advisory and knowledge services to visitors to the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote legal culture and strengthen communication with the community.

The Department’s pavilion showcases a wide range of services and initiatives, including psychological and family consultations and specialised awareness sessions for families and children, supporting community stability and amicable dispute resolution. The pavilion also showcases the latest legal publications through the Central Library for researchers and specialists.

In addition, the pavilion offers awareness programmes promoting social responsibility, community reintegration initiatives at correctional and rehabilitation centres, as well as information on English-language documentation and notary services.

ADJD has invited visitors to visit its pavilion and benefit from the services and consultations available throughout the fair, reinforcing its role in promoting legal knowledge and supporting community stability.