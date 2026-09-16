‘Sharjah’s Mleiha National Park’, ‘The Chedi Al Bait’ named among Middle East’s leading tourism destinations at World Travel Awards 2026

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has won four titles at the World Travel Awards 2026, with Mleiha National Park and The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, earning Middle East honours alongside two further wins for the heritage property and its Chedi Grand Suite.

Mleiha National Park was named Middle East’s Leading National Park 2026, while The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah was named Middle East’s Leading Boutique Resort 2026 and Sharjah’s Leading Resort 2026. The Chedi Grand Suite was named Sharjah’s Leading Hotel Suite 2026, extending its winning streak in the category to seven consecutive years.

The results recognise two markedly different parts of Shurooq’s destination portfolio. Mleiha combines a significant archaeological landscape with desert exploration, conservation and outdoor experiences, while The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah has established a luxury hospitality proposition rooted in the architecture and character of historic Sharjah.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, “These awards reflect the diversity of Sharjah’s tourism offering and the approach that guides how we develop each destination. We do not apply a single model across the emirate; we begin with the qualities that make each place distinctive and build around them. In Mleiha, that means protecting and interpreting an exceptional natural and archaeological landscape, while at The Chedi Al Bait, it means preserving the heritage and urban character of historic Sharjah. This recognition reinforces our commitment at Shurooq to creating destinations that are competitive at a regional level while remaining deeply connected to the identity of Sharjah.”

Mleiha National Park’s recognition as Middle East’s Leading National Park 2026 places the destination among the region’s leading national parks, following competition within a strong regional category. As the only UAE destination shortlisted in the category, the award reinforces Mleiha’s standing as one of Sharjah’s foremost natural and archaeological destinations.

The award builds on Mleiha’s earlier recognition by the World Travel Awards, with the Mleiha Archaeological & Eco-Tourism Project named Middle East’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Initiative in 2019 and 2020.

The destination brings together more than 210,000 years of human history with desert landscapes, archaeological discovery, education, stargazing and outdoor exploration. Shurooq has developed Mleiha around these existing assets, combining access to its archaeological and natural environment with visitor experiences and hospitality.

Mleiha National Park is located within the core zone of the UNESCO-inscribed Faya Palaeolandscape, reinforcing the destination’s international heritage significance and its importance as a landscape documenting exceptionally long periods of human presence and adaptation in arid environments.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah won two titles in 2026, taking Middle East’s Leading Boutique Resort 2026 and Sharjah’s Leading Resort 2026.

Located within the historic Heart of Sharjah district, the 65-key Chedi Al Bait was developed as part of a major heritage preservation project that transformed five historic houses, once belonging to prominent Emirati families, into a 5-star hospitality destination. More than 100 years old, the houses were carefully restored to preserve their original Emirati architecture and cultural character while being adapted for contemporary hospitality.

Among them is the former home of Ibrahim Bin Mohammed Al Midfa, a prominent figure in Sharjah’s history, which today houses a museum and library documenting the history of the emirate and his contributions to its development.

The Middle East’s Leading Boutique Resort title gives the property regional recognition within its category, while the Sharjah’s Leading Resort title extends an established record at emirate level.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah was named Sharjah’s Leading Resort in 2023, 2024 and 2025, making the 2026 award its fourth consecutive win in the category.

The Chedi Grand Suite was named Sharjah’s Leading Hotel Suite 2026, marking its seventh consecutive World Travel Awards win in the category.

The suite has held the title every year since 2020. The latest award extends one of The Chedi Al Bait’s, Sharjah longest-running distinctions and adds to the property’s wider recognition in the 2026 awards.