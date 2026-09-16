TRENDS enriches ADIBF with publications, academic partnerships

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Group pavilion at the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) witnessed a series of activities, led by the launch of the book Abu Dhabi Fund for Development: Emirati Hands for Creating Global Prosperity 2025.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of the TRENDS Group, stressed during a discussion session that the publication documents the Fund’s 55-year journey and its contributions to development in more than 100 countries, reflecting the Emirati approach based on investment and creating prosperity.

In a strategic step aimed at strengthening academic and research cooperation, the TRENDS Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali and Fabio Piano, Vice President of the University.

The pavilion also hosted signing ceremonies for several prominent strategic publications, including the book National Strategic Planning for Building a Deterrence Strategy, authored by Major General (Ret.) Dr. Khalid Abdullah Al Buainain Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The pavilion also hosted the signing of the book Balancing Power and Peace: China’s Mediation Role in International Conflicts in the 21st Century, authored by Lead Researcher Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Deputy Director-General of TRENDS Research & Advisory, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, as well as the book The Polar Silk Road: Chinese Ambitions in the Arctic, presented by Rashid Al Zaabi, Lead Researcher.

As part of its future foresight and skills development activities, the TRENDS Training Institute, in cooperation with Maharat, organised an interactive workshop titled Artificial Intelligence and Shaping the Future: A Step Toward Tomorrow, presented by Shaher Taifour. The workshop featured discussions on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and their applications, alongside meetings with students from international universities to exchange knowledge.

The pavilion, which reflects the Group’s new institutional identity, attracted a large number of visitors, including ministers, ambassadors, officials and academics, as well as members and star players of the UAE national football team that participated in the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.