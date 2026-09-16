Sharjah Ruler approves SSSD organisational structure

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the Sharjah Social Services Department's (SSSD) general organisational structure.

The decree stipulates the approval of the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Social Services Department. The Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions approving the Department’s detailed organisational structure and the decisions necessary to implement this decree, including approving the job descriptions and duties of the Department’s organisational units in accordance with their respective competencies, as well as establishing, merging, or abolishing any organisational units under the departments included in the general organisational structure.