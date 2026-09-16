Ras Al Khaimah opens up cooperation opportunities for over 100,000 Turkish companies

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (TÜRKONFED), aimed at opening effective communication channels that serve the business sector and enhance economic, trade and investment relations between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Türkiye, supporting large companies, startups, and small and medium enterprises.

Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that signing the agreement represents a strategic move for the business community in the Emirate, given TÜRKONFED’s position as one of the leading independent non-governmental economic organisations in Türkiye.

He explained that TÜRKONFED represents more than 31 sub-federations and over 300 associations, comprising more than 100,000 major Turkish companies across various sectors, as well as small and medium enterprises across Türkiye.

The agreement was signed by Al Nuaimi on behalf of the Chamber and Süleyman Sönmez, President of TÜRKONFED, in the presence of Yaser Abdullah Al Ahmed, Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer at RAKEZ, and Arda Batu, Secretary-General and member of TÜRKONFED’s Board of Directors.