Sultan bin Ahmed receives Al Etihad Credit Director-General

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, received Marwan Ahmed Lotfi, Director-General of Al Etihad Credit Bureau, along with his delegation, at His Highness's office.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the efforts of the Bureau in supporting the financial ecosystem and its role in introducing best practices into the credit information sector, improving financial stability and boosting the efficiency of the financial sector.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed about the mandate of the Bureau and the role it plays in the financial sector; the Bureau has responsibility for collecting, storing, analysing, classifying, using, exchanging and protecting credit information, as well as for compiling credit records and for the exclusive issuance of credit information reports at the national level.

Sheikh Sultan was given an overview of the Bureau's main initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation with the relevant organisations—those comprising more than 115 information providers, such as banks, financial institutions, judicial authorities and other prominent organisations—in order to obtain credit data and to ensure a full and reliable picture of the credit history of both individuals and businesses.

The meeting looked at the possibilities of cooperation between the Sharjah Judicial Council and Al Etihad Credit Bureau with the aim of enhancing the exchange of expertise and information, supporting the development of joint working mechanisms, and improving procedural efficiency and institutional integration, so as to serve the judicial and financial systems of both Sharjah and the UAE.