RAKEZ concludes Beijing-Hangzhou roadshow with strategic partnership to attract investment

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, concluded a week-long roadshow across Beijing and Hangzhou, which included the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Sino International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), aimed at attracting more Chinese companies and supporting their regional expansion plans through Ras Al Khaimah.

The roadshow featured investment seminars and meetings with representatives of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, alongside businesses operating in the technology, construction and automotive sectors.

Discussions focused on strengthening business and investment links, organising joint business missions, and highlighting how RAKEZ’s advanced industrial infrastructure can support companies looking to establish and expand manufacturing and distribution operations in new markets.

Jallad said that Chinese companies are not simply looking for new markets, but are evaluating destinations where they can build resilient and sustainable regional operations and stay closer to supply chains, noting that Ras Al Khaimah plays a strong role in meeting these ambitions by providing an environment that supports growth.

RAKEZ’s expansion efforts build on its established presence among Chinese investors, with more than 400 Chinese companies already operating across its ecosystem in a diverse range of key sectors, supported by its dedicated offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen in creating new pathways for companies to explore regional and international opportunities.