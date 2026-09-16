Shurooq announces Al Faya Retreat expansion at ATM 2026

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), during its 19th consecutive participation at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, announced the expansion of Al Faya Retreat, increasing its accommodation capacity from five rooms to 20 accommodation units by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The expansion forms part of an approach that connects hospitality development with sustainable cultural tourism, allowing more visitors to stay in Mleiha while preserving the retreat’s privacy and relationship with the surrounding desert landscape.

Minor Hotels is scheduled to assume management and operation of the collection from October 2026.

The expansion was presented during a press conference at ATM 2026, where Shurooq outlined the strategic vision, design approach and hospitality perspective behind the announcement.

Al Faya Retreat is located within Mleiha National Park, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Faya site, an exceptional record of human presence in desert environments and of people’s ability to move and adapt to climatic change over deep time. This context gives the expansion a purpose beyond accommodation, positioning the retreat as a starting point for understanding the archaeological and natural heritage of the place through a responsible visitor experience.

Al Faya Retreat forms part of Sharjah Collection, developed by Shurooq to offer stays shaped by the nature and distinct character of their locations.

The expansion will allow more visitors to stay at Al Faya Retreat and spend longer in Mleiha, deepening their connection with the place through archaeological sites, natural formations, desert journeys, night-sky observation, relaxation and contemplation. It also strengthens the retreat’s role as a gateway to cultural tourism, helping interpret the history of the area and connect visitors with its archaeological and environmental values, rather than treating the landscape simply as a visual backdrop to the hospitality experience.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, “Al Faya Retreat has a clear identity and a hospitality experience closely connected to the nature of its setting, while its accommodation capacity has been deliberately limited since its launch to preserve the privacy of the experience and its connection to the site. The expansion therefore allows us to welcome more visitors and develop the experience we offer them without changing the elements that have given the retreat its distinct character. This is the approach we follow across our destinations: directing investment towards what creates genuine value for the destination and the visitor, while preserving what deserves protection as the destination grows and evolves.”

He added, “For Shurooq, growth does not simply mean making a destination bigger, but allowing it to evolve in a way that suits its setting and identity. At Al Faya Retreat, that means increasing our capacity to welcome visitors and expanding the experience while respecting the site’s natural and archaeological value and minimising intervention wherever possible.”

Addressing the project’s design approach, Khawla Al Hashimi, Chief Projects Officer at Shurooq, said, “At Al Faya, good design is measured as much by what we choose not to add as by what we build. We considered the entire guest journey: the sense of arrival, the movement between spaces, the way views are revealed and the rhythm created by moments of openness and enclosure. The architecture is intentionally quiet and precise, allowing the desert to remain the dominant experience. That discipline gives the project its coherence and ensures that every element has a clear purpose.”

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Africa at Minor Hotels, commented, “We are very pleased to be part of this next chapter for Al Faya Retreat. Sharjah Collection has a clear and distinctive identity, and our role is to support that identity through the quality of the guest experience. Minor Hotels brings global hospitality expertise while recognising that every destination in the collection must retain its own character. We look forward to working closely with Shurooq to create memorable stays that reflect the warmth, culture and individuality of Sharjah.”

Al Faya Retreat occupies two restored buildings dating to the 1960s: a former medical clinic and a shop beside Mleiha’s oldest petrol station, whose historic fuel pump has been preserved. Adapted by Shurooq into the original five-room retreat, the buildings will now become spa and wellness spaces while remaining the property’s architectural heart and preserving their connection to local memory.

The new accommodation units have been designed to balance increased capacity with the protection of the site’s archaeological and environmental character. Positioned individually across the desert terrain, they preserve open views and privacy while limiting visual impact and responding to heat and solar exposure. Manufactured off-site, the units reduce construction activity, excavation and material storage within the site, limiting direct intervention in the natural landscape.

Given Mleiha’s natural and archaeological significance, the expansion builds on the existing retreat rather than creating a separate hospitality development, allowing Shurooq to use its existing facilities and operational infrastructure without duplicating infrastructure or unnecessarily increasing the footprint of intervention.

The additional capacity is expected to support hospitality, transport, guided tours and other visitor-related services, while strengthening Mleiha’s position as a year-round cultural tourism destination, with consideration given to the site’s carrying capacity and the quality of the visitor experience.