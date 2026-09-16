Saeed Al Hajeri meets Lord Mervyn Davies, Co-Chair of UAE–UK Business Council

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Lord Mervyn Davies, Co-Chair of the UAE–UK Business Council, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting marked the second engagement between the two Co-Chairs since assuming their roles, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing the UAE–UK economic partnership and strengthening the Council’s role in supporting closer trade and investment ties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic role of the UAE–UK Business Council in strengthening economic, trade and investment relations between the UAE and the UK. They also explored opportunities to further deepen private-sector engagement and cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, tourism, culture and hospitality. In this regard, both sides underscored the importance of linking the Council’s network to promising trade and investment opportunities in both markets, enabling companies to capitalize on these opportunities and expand their operations.

The meeting also underlined preparations for the upcoming UAE–UK Business Council Plenary Meeting, scheduled to take place in London in October 2026, as well as its role in advancing priority areas of cooperation and identifying new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The discussions also addressed the UAE’s expanding network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with strategic partners and the opportunities they provide, alongside the UAE’s free zones, advanced logistics infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, which enable UK businesses to leverage the UAE as a platform to expand their operations and presence regionally and globally.

The meeting addressed the Council’s priorities for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, with a focus on further strengthening the UAE–UK economic partnership and creating new opportunities for companies and businesses in both countries.