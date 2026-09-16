Chinese women entrepreneurs explore business opportunities in UAE

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level economic delegation comprising 15 leading women entrepreneurs from the People's Republic of China, representing companies and business groups with annual revenues of around 4.85 billion yuan, has begun a two-week official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The visit is jointly organised by the General Women's Union (GWU) and the UAE Embassy in Beijing as part of an extensive investment programme covering several emirates to explore business opportunities and discuss prospects for building sustainable economic partnerships between women entrepreneurs in the two countries.

The companies represented by the delegation operate across a diverse range of vital sectors, including industry, trade, hospitality, tourism, food security, biotechnology, infrastructure, new energy, smart lighting, real estate and investment services, as well as textiles and clothing.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, affirmed that hosting the delegation comes as part of the GWU's efforts to expand areas of international cooperation for women and further connect them with economic and investment opportunities that deliver sustainable impact.

She said, "During this visit, we were keen to host a select group of Chinese women entrepreneurs representing companies with significant economic weight and diverse expertise, as our objective goes beyond exchanging visits and expertise to building direct economic ties that can develop into partnerships, investments and joint ventures.

"We are providing them with an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the UAE's integrated economic ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, competitive business environment and promising opportunities across multiple sectors, while also opening direct channels between them and Emirati women entrepreneurs and businesswomen," she added.