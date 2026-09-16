UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish receives 11 new cases from Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has received 11 new patients and injured people from the Gaza Strip for medical care and treatment, continuing the UAE's humanitarian and medical efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The new arrivals bring the total number of patients received by the UAE Floating Hospital since the reopening of the Rafah crossing to 115. Specialised medical and nursing teams conducted the necessary assessments and examinations upon arrival and developed appropriate treatment plans for each case.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide specialised healthcare services to patients and injured people arriving from the Gaza Strip, supported by qualified medical teams and advanced equipment to ensure they receive the necessary care and treatment.

These efforts underscore the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and addressing the healthcare needs of patients from the Gaza Strip.