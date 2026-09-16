Etihad Airways, Swissport expand global ground handling, cargo partnership

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Swissport, the world’s largest provider of aviation services by revenue, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Arabian Travel Market to expand their global partnership, increasing the number of airports at which Swissport serves the airline from 30 to 40.

The expanded partnership covers airports across Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Working with one partner across 40 airports gives our guests the same experience whether they are departing from Europe, Asia or North America, and gives our operation the consistency it needs to match that expansion.”

Warwick Brady, President and Chief Executive Officer, Swissport, said, “Etihad and Swissport are a natural fit. We share the same ambition for operational excellence and an uncompromising focus on the customer experience. Etihad is embarking on an exciting phase of growth, and Swissport is proud to support that journey with our global network, our teams’ operational expertise and our technology capabilities.”

Under the MoU, the two companies will work together across ground handling and cargo services, with scope to extend the relationship into airport hospitality through Swissport’s Aspire brand.

Technology and innovation will be important drivers of the expanded partnership as Etihad and Swissport explore opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen service delivery and improve the guest experience.

By applying automation, artificial intelligence and data-driven insights, including Swissport’s work on autonomous ground vehicles, the two organisations aim to support safer, smarter and more seamless airport operations, while investing in the people and capabilities that will support it.