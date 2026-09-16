SEHA CLINICS receives six recognitions at Gold Initiative Certificate 7th Edition

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, part of PureHealth, has received six recognitions at the 7th Edition of the Gold Initiative Certificate, organised by the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The recognitions included three Platinum and three Gold recognitions across six categories of healthcare excellence. The awards were formally presented during a ceremony held at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, with representatives from SEHA CLINICS and PureHealth receiving the recognition.

SEHA CLINICS received the highest regional score of 99/100 in Quality Management & Patient Safety for the Allied Health project, “Future-Proofing Hearing Health of Youth in the Era of Videogaming: Primary Care Leads the Way”.

SEHA CLINICS also achieved Platinum recognition in Operational Excellence & Resource Optimisation and Patient-Centred Care & Experience, alongside Gold recognition in Leadership, Governance & Continuous Improvement; Workforce Development & Wellbeing; and Sustainability, Hospital Design & Resilience.

The Arab Hospitals Federation promotes excellence across the Arab healthcare sector, with a focus on quality, safety, innovation and patient-centred care, while the Gold Initiative Certificate recognises healthcare institutions and professionals for their achievements across key areas of healthcare excellence.

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS, said the recognition reflects the collective commitment of its teams to continuously strengthen the way healthcare is delivered, highlighting the importance of strong governance, clinical quality and patient safety, operational efficiency, workforce development and patient experience across the healthcare system.

Al Marashda added that SEHA CLINICS continues to strengthen its primary healthcare services and deliver accessible, high-quality care across its communities.