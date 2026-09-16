ADFD, TRENDS publish book documenting five decades of UAE contribution to global development

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), in collaboration with TRENDS Research & Advisory, unveiled Abu Dhabi Fund for Development: Emirati Hands Shaping Global Prosperity at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. The book examines ADFD’s contribution to global development since its establishment in 1971, and traces the evolution of its role across development finance, investment and international economic cooperation.

The publication also explores how ADFD has adapted its mandate, financing instruments and partnerships in response to changing development priorities, from financing infrastructure and vital sectors to supporting sustainable investment, the UAE economy and the international expansion of UAE exports.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “This book documents a 55-year national development journey that began with the establishment of ADFD, translating the UAE’s vision and enduring commitment to development and international cooperation into strategic projects, impactful initiatives and long-term partnerships. Through its initiatives, the Fund has contributed to strengthening economies, improving quality of life and advancing sustainable development across partner countries.”

He added, “This publication captures the partnerships and institutional development that have shaped ADFD’s work, while offering a perspective on how development finance can continue to respond to a changing global landscape. We hope it serves as a valuable reference for understanding the UAE’s enduring contribution to global development and the evolving role development finance institutions can play in advancing sustainable growth, strengthening international partnerships and addressing emerging global priorities.”

The book is structured across six chapters, covering the UAE’s development vision, ADFD’s institutional evolution and its expanding role in international development finance. The opening chapters examine the foundations of the UAE’s approach to development and trace ADFD’s transformation from a national institution established in 1971 into an international development finance institution.

The publication then analyses the geographic scope of ADFD’s operations, its sectoral priorities and the partnerships underpinning its international reach. It also reviews the institution’s financing instruments and selected projects, assessing their economic, social and broader development impact.

The fifth chapter then examines ADFD’s role in sustainable investment, its contribution to the UAE economy and its support for the international competitiveness of UAE exports. The final chapter considers the future of development finance, including the implications of technology, innovation and emerging financing approaches for ADFD’s role and the UAE’s contribution to international development.

Copies of the book will be distributed to university and academic libraries, providing students, researchers and academics with access to ADFD’s experience and insights into development finance, sustainable investment and international economic cooperation.