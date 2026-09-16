Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families of two UAE martyrs

AL AIN, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered his condolences to the families of the late Major Abdullah Shamis Al Menhali and Officer Cadet Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi, who were martyred while carrying out a training mission in the UAE.

During his visits to the two mourning majlises in Al Ain, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the martyrs’ families. He prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow His abundant mercy upon them, grant them a place in Paradise, and provide their families and loved ones with patience and solace.

The martyrs’ families expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Nahyan’s condolences and support during their time of grief, praying to Almighty Allah to protect the UAE, its leadership and its people from all harm.