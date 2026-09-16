Dubai Electronic Security Centre unveils SARAAB, new cybersecurity initiatives at GISEC Global 2026

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) unveiled three new initiatives on the opening day of its participation at GISEC Global 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to address emerging cyber threats, develop specialised capabilities, and strengthen Dubai’s cyber resilience.

At the forefront of the new initiatives is SARAAB, an open-source artificial intelligence model developed entirely by an Emirati team at DESC to detect deepfake videos. It is the first model of its kind developed by a government entity in the Arab region.

SARAAB will be made available through developer platforms, enabling AI engineers, cybersecurity experts, and researchers to test, build on, and contribute to its development, as deepfake technologies continue to advance and pose growing challenges to digital trust and security.

DESC also launched the Dubai Cyber Skills Framework, which provides a unified reference for qualifications, certifications, training pathways, and career progression for professionals across the sector.

The framework serves cybersecurity professionals, employers, academic institutions, and training providers, providing a common methodology for measuring and developing competencies in line with internationally recognised standards.

DESC also announced the ISR Auditor Certification Programme, which equips auditors and information security professionals to assess compliance with the Information Security Regulation through a consistent methodology and clearly defined standards.

The programme focuses on the practical application of auditing and evidence assessment, contributing to greater efficiency and quality in auditing practices across Dubai.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “Dubai continues to establish an advanced model for cybersecurity, built on anticipating change, developing national capabilities, and transforming challenges into opportunities for innovation and progress. We believe that leadership in this field is not achieved simply by keeping pace with change, but by anticipating it and contributing to shaping its future.”

He added, “The initiatives we are launching today embody this approach and reflect our ambition to develop solutions and expertise that originate in Dubai and create an impact beyond its borders, supporting its vision for a secure and sustainable digital future.”

DESC invites visitors to GISEC Global 2026 to experience SARAAB and explore its latest initiatives at the DESC stand in Hall 5 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, from 16th to 18th September 2026.