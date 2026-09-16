Emirates, KHDA partner to position Dubai as top destination for pursuing higher education

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on key initiatives advancing Dubai's ambition to become a leading global destination for higher education, international students, and lifelong learning.

The partnership supports the goals of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy by enhancing student accessibility, strengthening international connectivity, and promoting the City of Students game changer and Study Dubai programme in key global markets.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategic Development Sector at KHDA.

Under the MoU, Emirates will develop travel programmes which include a wide range of benefits and privileges for students at KHDA-regulated private higher education institutions.

The Emirates and KHDA student proposition includes specially tailored fares, additional baggage and greater flexibility when booking their travel to and from Dubai and across the Emirates network.

Faculty and teaching staff will access travel benefits through the Emirates Academic Programme. The airline will also provide dedicated travel support for students on the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme.

Emirates will also join Study Dubai student recruitment missions and international activation events alongside KHDA, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and TECOM Group, promoting Dubai as an attractive global study destination in key markets within the Emirates network. Emirates and KHDA will also share insights on international student travel flows and coordinate on jointly marketing Dubai as a leading higher education destination.

Adnan Kazim said, “Emirates is proud to support KHDA’s efforts in positioning Dubai as a top global destination for students to pursue higher education. Global connectivity, a compelling value proposition and promotional efforts will underpin that goal, and our network of close to 140 destinations puts us in a strong position to attract more students, bring them and their families to Dubai anytime of the year and on repeat journeys to support them throughout their studies. It will also help us build a loyal base of younger travellers and a connection that endures long after graduation. By keeping Dubai among the most connected cities in the world, Emirates supports Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) strategy across tourism, trade, logistics and now education."

Dr Wafi Dawood said, "Attracting and retaining global talent is central to the vision of E33 strategy. This partnership with Emirates supports that ambition by making Dubai more accessible and attractive to students worldwide. Through enhanced travel benefits, greater flexibility and improved connectivity, we are helping to create a seamless learning journey from enrolment through to graduation. At the same time, Emirates' global network will strengthen the reach of our Study Dubai programme, enabling us to connect with prospective students in key international markets and showcase the opportunities available across Dubai's higher education sector. Together, we are creating a more connected and rewarding student experience.”

Education is a key initiative under Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33) and is delivered through the Education 33 (E33) strategy. Under its City of Students game changer, E33 aims to increase the proportion of international students enrolled in Dubai’s higher education institutions to 50% by 2033. The strategy also seeks to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 student cities and increase education tourism tenfold.

Emirates has also signed an MoU with the International Consultants for Exhibitions and Fairs (ICEF), the leading B2B network in international education, becoming its preferred airline for education travel. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of ATM. ICEF operates across more than 100 countries, connecting accredited education agencies with institutions worldwide through its events, training programmes and market intelligence platforms, including ICEF Monitor.

Under the partnership, Emirates and ICEF will collaborate to develop dedicated travel propositions for ICEF-accredited agencies and their student customers travelling across the airline's network, with plans to explore booking support and account management for ICEF member organisations. The partnership will also see co-branded campaigns targeting international students and education professionals, alongside Emirates’ presence at major ICEF events in Berlin, Dubai and the US, further strengthening the airline's visibility within the global education community.

The agreement also extends to training and market intelligence. Emirates will participate in ICEF Academy programmes for education agents, share insights on student travel and destination trends, and contribute to ICEF conferences with speaking and industry partnership opportunities.

Together, the partnerships reinforce Dubai's role as a global education hub and a natural connecting point for students travelling between home and campus.