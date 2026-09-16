Abu Dhabi Chamber leads emirate delegation to Republic of Korea to strengthen future-oriented cooperation

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to build and strengthen relations with trade partners and leading economies in the world, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is leading a high-level delegation from the emirate to the sisterly Republic of Korea from 15th to 17th September 2026.

The visit aims to build upon the Special Strategic Partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, established in 2018, to further cement a future-focused cooperation across vital sectors and industries, including water, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing, energy, space, and agriculture technologies.

The delegation comprises senior leadership and representatives from over 88 public and private sector entities and institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Hub71, Abu Dhabi Police, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), KEZAD, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Etihad Airways, Masdar City, Core42, and Al Liwan, the financial services and investment banking platform.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI, said, “The UAE and the Republic of Korea have charted pathways to progress and economic transformations to evolve into global powerhouses, focusing on emerging technologies and innovative solutions that drive long-term prosperity for us and our partners. The partnership between Abu Dhabi and the Republic of Korea exemplifies our shared vision to build diversified, resilient, sustainable and future-ready economies. Our visit will deepen these partnerships by advancing collaboration in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, water, healthcare, education, agriculture technologies, and energy. Guided by visionary leadership, and the right frameworks including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), we are committed to ushering in a new phase in our cooperation.

“In 2025, the bilateral trade between the UAE and the Republic of Korea exceeded US$19.8 billion, with non-oil trade rising 4.5 % to US$6.9 billion, supported by key Abu Dhabi businesses. Growth opportunities and business enabling ecosystem are encouraging Korean-owned companies to increase their presence in Abu Dhabi, rising by 5.8 per cent in 2025. Our visit aims to support this continued expansion and achieve the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi-Seoul enduring partnership.”

The visit is part of Abu Dhabi’s push to expand international engagement with global economic partners around the world.

The delegation will meet with senior Korean government officials, business leaders, and investors to explore new avenues for advancing economic cooperation, bilateral trade, joint investments, and partnerships in sectors with high growth potential,

including agriculture technologies, healthcare and life sciences, advanced technologies, renewable energy, financial services, logistics, and manufacturing.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) Seoul, taking place on 16th September 2026, will bring together Korean investors, business leaders and decision-makers with senior representatives from Abu Dhabi’s Government, financial and business ecosystem. Led by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in partnership with ADDED and ADGM, the forum will showcase investment opportunities across priority sectors and support bilateral engagement.

ADIF is a global investment platform that connects international investors and businesses directly with Abu Dhabi’s growth opportunities. Following editions across major global investment centres including Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, New York, London, Mumbai and Milan, ADIF Seoul will build on the platform’s international momentum and connect Korean investors and businesses with opportunities to invest, establish and scale in Abu Dhabi, and expand into regional and global markets from the emirate.

The UAE’s US$30 billion investment commitment in strategic sectors of the Korean economy, includes nuclear energy, hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors, and advanced technologies. Korea is investing in the UAE Stargate project and the development of a major AI data centre in the UAE powered by nuclear, gas, and renewable energy sources.

The newly established UAE-Korea Joint Business Council has activated sectoral working groups across AI, biotechnology, digital content, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, planning is underway for a dedicated industrial zone in Abu Dhabi for Korean manufacturing companies, further bolstering Abu Dhabi’s position as a competitive industrial hub.