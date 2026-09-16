2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar announced

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile and Formula One Management have announced, following approval by the World Motor Sport Council, the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, featuring 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries and 10 Sprint events.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 24th to 27th February before the Championship returns there for the first race, followed by Saudi Arabia.

The calendar then moves to Australia, Japan, and China, followed by the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix. The European leg includes Formula 1’s return to Portugal in June, after Monaco, with Türkiye rejoining the calendar in October between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The closing phase of the season features races in Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo, and Las Vegas, before the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Bringing together historic venues and major global destinations across five continents, the 2027 calendar reflects Formula 1’s continued growth as a global sport and entertainment platform while supporting its long-term sustainability goals through a more efficient geographical flow of events across the season.

Due to the continued success and strong demand for the format, the number of Sprint events has increased from six to ten for 2027, delivering even more competitive action across the season for fans, promoters, broadcasters, and partners.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco, and Abu Dhabi will host Sprint events for the first time, with fans set to enjoy two thrilling qualifying sessions in Monaco as the drivers show their world class skill and precision on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo. Sprint events will also return to Montréal, Silverstone, Monza, São Paulo, and Lusail.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said, “The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport. With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1. We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special."