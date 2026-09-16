GCC to host six DP World tour events on 2027 global schedule

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The GCC will stage six tournaments on the DP World Tour's 2027 global schedule, which was announced today.

The region hosts four consecutive weeks of golf at the start of the calendar year, and the Race to Dubai will again end in the UAE in November.

The Gulf run begins with the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from 15th to 17th January, bringing team match play to the start of the calendar year. The Tour then moves to Emirates Golf Club for the 38th Hero Dubai Desert Classic from 21st to 24th January, the first Rolex Series event of 2027.

The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship follows at Royal Golf Club from January 28-31. The Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club from 3rd to 6th February then completes the Middle East leg of the International Swing.

The season then returns to the UAE for its finale. The DP World Tour Play-Offs begin with the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from 4th to 7th November. They conclude with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 11th to 14th November, where the Race to Dubai will be decided.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, mean three of the Tour's five Rolex Series events will be staged in the UAE. The other two are the Genesis Scottish Open (July 8-11) and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club (September 23-26).

Across the wider schedule, 42 tournaments in 24 countries will count towards the Race to Dubai.

Three historic tournaments return to the schedule: the Hong Kong Open, the Deutsche Bank Singapore Open and the Open de Portugal|Cascais-Lisboa. The Hong Kong and Singapore events will be co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour as part of the new tri-partite partnership, including the PGA Tour, which was agreed in July. There are also new dates for the Amgen Irish Open, FedEx Open de France and BMW PGA Championship because of the 2027 Ryder Cup, which takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from 17th to 19th September.

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Chief Executive, said, "The return of historic national Opens in Singapore and Portugal means 17 prestigious national Opens will feature on our 2027 global schedule, along with other popular international championships and events played around the world.

"As Golf's Global Tour, we are proud to provide this unique platform for our members to showcase their talents as they compete to put their own name alongside some of the iconic champions of our sport. It is a schedule that offers incredible international opportunities for existing and new players and one which will appeal to our fans globally.

"Our thanks, therefore, once again go to our partners, broadcasters, promoters, federations and partner Tours for their support and commitment to the DP World Tour."