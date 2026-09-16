National Human Rights Institution honours female employees on Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) celebrated Emirati Women’s Day in recognition of the remarkable achievements made by Emirati women across various fields of national endeavour and the pivotal role they play in advancing development and fostering a culture of human rights.

As part of the national occasion, the NHRI held a seminar during which female members of the Board of Trustees and all female employees of the Institution were honoured in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the advancement of human rights work and their active role in supporting the NHRI’s efforts to achieve its objectives. Their contributions reflect the strong presence and high level of competence demonstrated by Emirati women in positions of responsibility.

Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, affirmed that Emirati Women’s Day is an occasion to reflect on the journey of a nation that has believed in the capabilities of its daughters, supported by a wise leadership that has empowered them and enabled them to become active partners in development.

He noted that the distinguished position attained by Emirati women today is the result of a firmly established vision, in which H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has played a historic and pioneering role in supporting and empowering women and consolidating their position as integral partners in the nation’s progress.

He said that this year’s theme, “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,” embodies the determination and exceptional ability Emirati women have demonstrated in overcoming challenges, as well as their unwavering commitment to ensuring that their presence is defined by meaningful impact and achievement. He affirmed that Emirati women have proven themselves worthy of being role models in ambition, contribution and responsibility.

He added that the NHRI takes pride in the dedication and proven competence of its female employees, noting that women’s presence within the human rights sector reflects the Institution’s belief in their pivotal role as essential partners in advancing the values of equality and empowerment in the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing the Institution’s female employees, His Excellency said that their achievements are a source of pride, stressing that they represent only the beginning of a journey towards broader horizons and greater ambitions. He encouraged them to continue progressing with confidence and competence and to transform challenges into opportunities for excellence and innovation.

This recognition honours the dedication and contributions of the Institution’s female employees and acknowledges their essential role in advancing human rights work. It also reinforces an institutional environment that supports national talent and reaffirms the NHRI’s commitment to strengthening the human rights framework and preserving its achievements in the UAE.