Dubai Chambers hosts Operational Excellence and Innovation Forum

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers hosted the Operational Excellence and Innovation Forum, bringing together 140 representatives from private sector companies to explore ways to enhance organisational performance, embed innovation into operations, and strengthen businesses’ readiness for the future.

The forum explored practical approaches to operational transformation, technology adoption, innovation, and organisational performance. It also highlighted the importance of continuously reviewing processes, developing effective working methods, and adopting solutions that enhance efficiency and improve the quality of outputs and services.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, stated, “Operational excellence is essential to enabling companies to achieve sustainable growth amid evolving market requirements and rapid technological developments. We are committed to providing knowledge sharing platforms that give the business community access to practical expertise and real-world experience. These help companies strengthen their organisational capabilities and turn opportunities for improvement into tangible results, enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector and its contribution to Dubai’s economic development.”

Speakers at the forum emphasised that operational excellence is an ongoing journey focused on strengthening capabilities and processes. This requires connecting strategic objectives with day-to-day execution, regularly measuring performance, and identifying areas for improvement based on clear indicators that support better outcomes.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of building an organisational culture that encourages employees to propose solutions and develop new ways of working. Effective innovation begins with understanding customer needs and operational challenges, before translating ideas into tangible and measurable improvements.

The forum also explored the role of leadership in advancing operational excellence by directing resources towards key priorities, empowering teams, and strengthening coordination across different departments. These efforts help ensure that improvement initiatives remain aligned with organisational objectives and future requirements.

Participants examined the role of technology in simplifying procedures, enhancing customer experience, and promoting the efficient use of resources.

The discussions emphasised the importance of aligning digital solutions with the nature of each organisation’s operations and specific requirements to deliver practical and sustainable value.

The forum provided a platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue between experts and business leaders, enabling participants to learn from a diverse range of experiences and explore practical approaches that can be applied within their organisations to enhance performance and keep pace with rapid changes in the business environment.