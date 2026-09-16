Ministry of Economy and Tourism launches ‘Visit UAE’ identity & ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform at ATM 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, the ministry participated through its official pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 17th September.

The participation forms part of the ministry’s efforts to highlight the diversity of destinations and tourism experiences across the UAE, strengthen the country’s presence and competitiveness on the global tourism landscape, enhance engagement with tourism entities and sector partners at regional and international levels, and forge new partnerships that support the growth and competitiveness of the national tourism sector.

At the event, the ministry announced the launch of ‘Visit UAE,’ the UAE’s first unified national tourism identity at the federal level. It is designed to present the UAE as a single, integrated destination by unifying the national tourism offering under a trusted identity, showcasing what each emirate has to offer.

The ministry also launched the ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform, designed in collaboration with Rocket International company. It is a national tourism product that offers itineraries covering more than one emirate, with durations of up to 14 days and routes across all seven emirates.

The initiative encourages visitors to explore more than one destination within the UAE, helping extend their stays and increase tourism spending. Additionally, the platform enables users to search for and book programmes through travel sector partners. It also provides dedicated tools for tour operators and travel agents, enabling them to develop integrated tourism programmes for international markets and allowing direct booking for travellers.

Bin Touq highlighted that the UAE continues to reinforce its position as a leading global MICE destination, guided by the directives of its wise leadership. This growth is supported by advanced infrastructure and an integrated ecosystem of superior facilities and services that cater to the business community and visitors from around the world.

He said that the UAE’s hosting of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) provides a key platform for exploring the future of the sector and the major transformations reshaping travel experiences, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation and the growing demand for more personalised and integrated tourism experiences. The event also serves as an opportunity to explore the prospects and enablers that can further enhance traveller experiences around the world from the UAE, while exchanging expertise and insights with various partners to build a more sustainable and competitive global tourism sector.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism added, “The launch of the ‘Visit UAE’ identity and the ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform, reflects the UAE’s commitment to further developing an advanced tourism sector and strengthening the country’s position as a global destination that helps shape the future of tourism. Through ‘Visit UAE’, we are unifying the UAE’s national tourism offering and showcasing the diversity of destinations and experiences across the seven emirates, while the ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform represents an integrated tourism product that encourages visitors to choose from a range of itineraries to explore more than one emirate and extend their stay.”

He continued, “These initiatives are part of our vision to strengthen the resilience of the national tourism sector and enhance its capacity for sustained growth by leveraging the diversity of markets and tourism products, promoting domestic tourism, and proactively responding to shifts happening across the sector. At the same time, we remain committed to achieving the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, including increasing the sector’s contribution to GDP to AED 450 billion, attracting AED 100 billion in new tourism investments, and welcoming 40 million hotel guests annually by the next decade.”

The ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform has been developed in collaboration with the ‘Rocket International’ company and the tourism authorities across the seven emirates and private-sector operators, including hospitality establishments, attractions, and tourism experience providers. These partners recommend the products, experiences, and accommodation options featured along with the itineraries.

The itineraries offer a diverse range of tourism experiences, including family, cultural, nature-based, and adventure tourism, as well as information on the availability of participating establishments, attractions, and transport services. This makes it easier for visitors to plan their trips and tailor their itineraries to suit their individual needs.

In addition, the Ministry announced plans to expand ‘World’s Coolest Winter,’ the UAE’s flagship seasonal domestic tourism campaign, into international markets for the first time, further strengthening the country’s tourism presence globally. Since the launch of its first edition in 2020, the campaign has focused on encouraging residents and visitors within the UAE to explore the country’s tourism destinations and experiences during the winter season.

The upcoming edition of the campaign will focus on reaching key international markets, showcasing the UAE’s diverse tourism offerings and experiences during the winter months, including desert and coastal experiences and adventures, festivals and events, and city experiences. It will also highlight the UAE’s mild winter weather, further enhancing the country’s appeal to international visitors during this period.

The move will strengthen the integration between ‘World’s Coolest Winter,’ the ‘Visit UAE’, and tourism products that bring together destinations across the country, helping to attract more international visitors and encourage longer stays.