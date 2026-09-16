NCM, Tonga Meteorological Services sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, geophysics

NUKU'ALOFA, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and Tonga Meteorological Services (TMS), part of the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in meteorology and geophysics, exchange knowledge, expertise and technology, and strengthen institutional and professional capacity on both sides.

The MoU was signed by Dr Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of NCM, and Lord Fakafanua, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga and Minister for Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change.

On the sidelines of the Memorandum of Understanding signing, Dr Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala of the Kingdom of Tonga.

Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala commended Dr Al Mandous's role in supporting the Kingdom through the World Meteorological Organisation and emphasised the importance of the agreement between the UAE and the Kingdom of Tonga in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The agreement reflects the two sides' commitment to strengthening international partnerships and advancing scientific and technical cooperation in meteorology and geophysics. It also supports institutional capabilities and the development of services that enhance community safety and preparedness for weather-related and geophysical hazards.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Al Mandous said that the MoU establishes a practical framework for deeper cooperation, the exchange of expertise and advanced technologies, and the development of specialised capabilities in areas of mutual interest.

He added, "This cooperation marks an important step in strengthening knowledge exchange and capacity building between the two sides, while harnessing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance meteorological and early warning services. Through this partnership, we look forward to advancing scientific and technical cooperation and developing solutions that improve observation and forecasting, strengthen preparedness for weather-related and geophysical hazards, serve communities, and support international efforts in this field."

The MoU provides for joint analyses and studies, scientific and technical projects, the exchange of information and data, and the transfer of operational and technical expertise between the two organisations.

Cooperation will also cover the development and operation of observation networks and specialised meteorological systems, the preparation and exchange of forecasts and operational products, and the enhancement of climate, marine and aviation meteorological services in accordance with applicable international standards and best practices.

The two sides will cooperate in monitoring and early warning, disaster risk reduction, and preparedness for earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, including post-disaster assessment and response. The MoU also addresses the provision of aviation meteorological services and appropriate cost-recovery arrangements for such services.

Additional areas of cooperation include weather modification, cloud-seeding research, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, impact-based forecasting, information technology, high-performance computing, data centres, and the secure exchange and management of meteorological and geophysical data.

The agreement further enables cooperation between relevant tsunami early warning centres, the development of forecasting and modelling capabilities, the preparation of collaborative models, and the real-time exchange of seismic data. It also provides for coordination in regional and international initiatives of common interest.

The two sides may organise mutual visits, workshops, seminars and practical training, and develop specialised programmes for human-resource development. Cooperation may also extend to commercial meteorological and geophysical services and to any other areas agreed upon in writing.

Implementation will be overseen through joint management and coordination arrangements. Specific activities may be governed by separate implementing arrangements setting out their scope, timetable, funding, personnel deployment, financial provisions and the obligations of each side, while observing sound scientific and professional practice.

The MoU enters into force on the date of signature and will remain valid for five years. It may be renewed for a further five-year period by mutual written agreement. Either side may terminate it by giving three months' written notice, without affecting activities or projects already under way unless the two sides agree otherwise.