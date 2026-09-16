RTA earns region’s first ISO 30405:2023 certification for talent acquisition

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has become the first transport-sector entity in the Middle East and Africa to achieve the International ISO 30405:2023 Standard from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for its talent acquisition and recruitment practices.

The achievement underscores RTA’s leadership in human capital development, setting a new organisational benchmark for the adoption of the best global practices in talent acquisition and management and reinforcing its standing among government entities with the highest levels of maturity in talent and human capital management.

It also reflects RTA’s success in building an integrated talent acquisition system spanning every stage of the recruitment journey — from workforce planning and candidate sourcing to assessment, selection, hiring and onboarding. The system follows international methodologies and standards that ensure the highest levels of efficiency, transparency and equal opportunity, positioning it as a benchmark for the transport sector.

The achievement builds on RTA’s farsighted vision to attract specialised talent capable of leading the future of smart transport, with a focus on future-oriented disciplines — foremost among them artificial intelligence, data analytics, intelligent transport systems, autonomous mobility, cybersecurity and geographic information systems. This supports the delivery of strategic projects, strengthens RTA’s readiness for future requirements and digital transformation, and cements its role as a key driver of innovation in the transport sector.

The International Standard also confirms that RTA’s practices align with the latest international standards in talent acquisition and management, thereby improving operational efficiency, enhance the candidate experience, reinforcing the principles of fairness and transparency, supporting the achievement of RTA’s strategic objectives, and strengthening its competitiveness as a leading government entity on the global stage.

This achievement is more than an International Standard; it demonstrates RTA’s success in building a world-class talent acquisition system based on international best practices, positioning human capital as one of the foremost strategic enablers for advancing Dubai’s vision and leadership in smart transport.

RTA does not recruit simply to fill positions; it attracts the minds that will lead the future of transport, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. It continues to invest in creating an attractive work environment founded on integrity, transparency and equal opportunity, strengthening its ability to attract the best talent and empower them to lead the next phase.

Achieving this International Standard further reinforces RTA’s position as a preferred destination for national and international talent and supports Dubai’s vision of consolidating its position as the best city to live and work in and the most capable of attracting talent and shaping the future.

The achievement also reflects RTA’s commitment to developing an advanced human capital management system in line with leading global standards, strengthening organisational excellence, reinforcing its leadership in attracting and developing talent, and supporting the development of a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem that drives the future of mobility and enhances quality of life in Dubai.