Syrian President briefed on UAE government work system

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic met with Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with a number of ministers and government leaders, as part of his visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the Syrian President was briefed on the UAE Government's work system and key projects and initiatives aimed at developing institutional performance, enhancing the efficiency of government entities, accelerating delivery, and strengthening the government’s readiness for the future through the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence across various areas of government work.

The meeting discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation in government modernisation and development, as well as exchanging knowledge, expertise and successful experiences. It also explored ways to benefit from advanced models in government capacity-building, service design, performance measurement and accelerating the implementation of national priorities, in support of development efforts and the aspirations of the two fraternal peoples.

The meeting underscored the importance of continuing to develop channels of communication and cooperation between government institutions in the two countries, in light of the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic at various levels. It also highlighted the need to explore new partnership opportunities in areas of mutual interest, contributing to enhancing government efficiency and its ability to respond to changes and create future opportunities.

Al Gergawi affirmed that President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s visit reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the shared commitment to developing areas of cooperation and exchanging government expertise.

He also stressed that the UAE, guided by the vision of its leadership, firmly believes that exchanging knowledge and successful experiences among governments is a key pillar for supporting development and building more efficient institutions capable of meeting the aspirations of communities.

Al Gergawi noted that the UAE’s government work system represents an evolving experience based on continuous development, investment in people, adoption of technology and shaping the future.

He added that the UAE is keen to share its expertise and build effective partnerships with the Syrian Arab Republic, in a manner that serves joint interests and supports modernisation and development efforts in both countries.