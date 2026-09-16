Latifa bint Mohammed delivers keynote address at Arab Media Summit 2026, identifies trust as city’s most precious asset

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, affirmed that the true story of a city takes shape through the trust it earns, the opportunities it creates, and the sense of belonging people develop as they contribute to its future.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed was speaking during a keynote address at the Arab Media Summit 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club from 15th to 17th September, the Summit brings together media leaders, thinkers, academics, content creators, influencers and industry professionals from the UAE and across the Arab world.

In her address, titled ‘The Stories That Shape Our Cities,’ H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed explored the power of trust and how it grows over time and through experience. She explained that trust takes deeper root when words are matched by actions, creating belief in a bright future.

Reflecting on the UAE’s wisdom in responding to crises, particularly during recent regional events, she spoke of the close bond between the leadership and the community, and the Emirati people’s pride in their homeland and identity and commitment to Emirati values. She highlighted the enduring legacy of the Founding Fathers, carried forward by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“That bond reflects a shared devotion: people committed to their nation’s progress, and leaders committed to the wellbeing of their people,” she said.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed described the solidarity shown by those who have made the UAE their home as deeply moving. “Residents, investors and people from around the world who had chosen to make Dubai and the UAE their home rallied around the leadership and spoke up for their country with love and sincerity. This is a stance we cherish.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said that many commentators had viewed this solidarity with scepticism and criticism during the UAE’s most challenging moments, expecting large numbers of people to leave quickly. Some left, while the rest chose to stay. Addressing suggestions that people had received something in return for speaking up for the UAE, she said: “The return was their experience of living in a country that placed people at the centre of development and ensured that the outcomes of progress served them.”

She explained that every government department and institution in Dubai works towards the clear goal set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: the happiness, comfort and wellbeing of everyone who lives here. When institutions, systems and strategic changes serve people’s wellbeing, they build trust in the country, its leadership and its government.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed emphasised that Dubai and the UAE have long progressed from building a reputation to building trust. That trust has deepened through prosperity and through challenging periods, when the leadership has placed people first, and institutions have responded swiftly to protect lives and support the continuity of daily life and business.

She added that this sense of responsibility has become a distinctive expression of solidarity across society, with people from different cultures and backgrounds turning shared values into actions. Through these experiences, trust becomes part of daily life and communities demonstrate their capacity for solidarity and cohesion.

Turning to the ‘mindset of possibility’ that has shaped Dubai and the UAE, she highlighted the leadership’s belief in people and their potential, the achievements it had inspired across different sectors, and its contribution to the country’s global competitiveness. She explained that capable teams, major projects and investments, and strong infrastructure draw their direction from a mindset that drives achievement and keeps the country’s sights on first place.

The UAE has invested in its citizens and in those who have chosen to make the country their home, instilling a mindset of possibility and hope. It has provided the space, tools, infrastructure, knowledge and systems that help people succeed, alongside the means to live with comfort and wellbeing. This environment makes people true partners in shaping the future, with success open to everyone through dedication and hard work.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed explained that the deeper value of the UAE’s experience lies in the approach and mindset that make its achievements possible.

Reflecting on Dubai’s position as a global city, Sheikha Latifa highlighted its success in attracting tourists, investors and residents from around the world. She explained that opportunities, employment and investment draw people to a city, while belonging grows through the value people find in contributing to its future.

“Belonging grows when people recognise both what a place gives them and what they can contribute to it. Their presence gains value, and they play an active role in shaping its future,” she said. “This is the difference between attracting people and giving them a reason to belong.”

She also highlighted culture’s role in strengthening these connections. Stories, heritage and creative expression give people ways to understand one another, share their experiences and contribute to the wider story of a city.

Addressing the changing media landscape, she reflected on how social media and artificial intelligence have expanded opportunities to create content, share ideas and reach audiences across borders. As stories travel faster and content becomes more abundant, earning and sustaining trust requires greater care.

Key challenge

She explained that AI-generated content attracts millions, and even billions, of views, alongside the spread of misleading information on social media. As the ability to fabricate and manipulate content grows, audiences increasingly question what they see and read, creating a significant challenge for the credibility of news and information.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said this challenge has particular significance in the Arab world, where people under 30 account for more than 55% of the population. She described this generation as the most connected in history and the most aware of the dangers posed by fabricated news. She emphasised that the ability to fabricate almost anything puts trust in the truth itself at risk.

“The easier it becomes to produce and share a story, the more precious genuine human experience becomes,” Her Highness said. “Technology can amplify, enrich and spread a story in seconds. Authentic, spontaneous human experience gives it meaning and enables it to build trust.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed emphasised that a place’s most authentic and powerful stories emerge from its residents’ experiences of trust, belonging and opportunity. Successful cities attract people, while great cities make them part of shaping their future.

Looking to the wider Arab region, she highlighted its rich history, cultures and ancient civilisations; the Arabic language’s enduring contribution to thought, poetry and knowledge; and the capabilities and talents of its people and younger generations, who have greater opportunities to connect with the world than any generation before them. She affirmed that giving young people trust and the opportunity to shape the future enables them to create opportunities, bring about meaningful transformation and lead change with distinction.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa concluded by reflecting on the lessons of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “We have learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that working with sincerity and honest intent paves the way for achievement, and that achievement speaks for itself.”