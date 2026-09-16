Al Mabarrah, Burjeel Holdings partner to expand community access to medical care

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association to help cover all or part of the cost of treatment for cases that meet the approved eligibility criteria through charitable campaigns and initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, and Rashid bin Jarash, Director-General of the Global Al-Mabarrah Charitable Society in the presence of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, of the Board of Directors of Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association, said that the collaboration aims to establish a scalable and sustainable model for supporting eligible patients. “We also hope it will encourage greater community and healthcare-sector participation in creating measurable humanitarian impact, in line with the UAE’s values of solidarity and social responsibility.”

He added, "Our priority is to ensure that every donation creates a genuine opportunity for treatment while protecting the patient’s privacy and dignity."

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said that partnerships between healthcare providers and charitable institutions have an important role in addressing gaps in access to treatment. “This collaboration establishes a structured framework that brings together Al Mabarrah’s experience in charitable giving and Burjeel Medical City’s clinical capabilities.”

He added, “Through clear governance, transparent processes, and responsible use of contributions, we aim to support eligible patients with the care they need while safeguarding their privacy and dignity. We believe this model can create measurable and lasting value for patients, their families, and the wider community.”

The agreement establishes a structured process to ensure that support reaches eligible beneficiaries. Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, will identify patients who require assistance and provide the medical reports and cost estimates needed to assess each case. Al Mabarrah will review the cases in line with its criteria and procedures and determine whether to launch a fundraising campaign or include the case within its charitable support programs through the Association's approved channels.

Once a case is approved and funding is secured, the allocated amount will be utilised for the patient’s treatment at BMC. The hospital will provide the necessary medical care, monitor the patient’s progress, and share relevant reports and documentation with Al Mabarrah to confirm that treatment is ongoing or has been successfully completed. This process will give donors greater clarity on how their contributions are used and help connect medical needs with community support through a well-documented, organised framework.

The collaboration places particular emphasis on patient privacy and dignity. Medical and personal information will be protected, and patients’ names, photographs, or medical reports will not be used in campaigns or awareness materials unless all necessary consents have been obtained, and only within the permitted scope. Approved funds will be used solely for the specified treatment, with each stage of implementation and follow-up documented.