Winners of Arab Youth Media Award honoured at AMS 2026

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the award ceremony of the 10th edition of the Arab Youth Media Award ‘Ibda’a,’ which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The ceremony, which is held as part of the Arab Media Summit 2026, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed presented the awards to winners across the six categories, congratulating them on their achievements and wishing them success in their professional careers.

She encouraged them to keep developing their creative skills and help shape the future of Arab media.

The ceremony was also attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee.

Now in its 10th edition, the award continues to discover emerging media talent across the Arab world, spotlight media students' work, and connect them with media organisations, helping prepare them for the workplace and their future careers.

This year’s award featured six categories reflecting the media industry's diversity and rapid evolution: Journalism Reports, Podcasting, E-Gaming, Multimedia, Short Video and Photography.

Rahaf Al Sayed Ouda Al Mohtaseb of Applied Science Private University in Jordan won the Journalism Reports category, while the team behind the “Fourth Strip” podcast from Cairo University in Egypt won the Podcasting category.

The team behind “Discover Al Ain” from United Arab Emirates University won the Gaming category, while Maitha Waleed bin Dimooh Al Shahi of the Higher Colleges of Technology won the Multimedia category.

The team behind “Kuwait from Past to Present” from Gulf University for Science and Technology won the Short Video category, while Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Ya’arubi of Sultan Qaboos University in Oman won the Photography category.

On this occasion, Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, said the Arab Youth Media Award reflects His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to empower young talent and give them a role in shaping the future of Arab media. She highlighted the quality of this year’s entries and the participants’ ability to use new technologies to create relevant and engaging content.

Amna Khalil, Director of the Arab Youth Media Award ‘Ibda’a,’ said the 10th edition reflects the award’s continued growth and its ability to attract promising talent from across the Arab world. She noted that its diverse categories give media students opportunities to apply their skills across different fields and take their first steps towards professional careers.

The Arab Youth Media Award serves as an important link between media organisations and academically trained young talent. It gives students an opportunity to present their work to industry leaders and experts, while enabling media organisations to identify emerging talent with the skills and creativity needed for the sector’s future.

The 10th edition reaffirms the award’s role in supporting young Arab talent and turning student creativity into professional opportunities, helping bring a new generation of innovative voices into the media industry.